Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Noticias de hoy Sin pistas de Blanca Fernández Ochoa pese a la ayuda de los drones por los Siete Picos y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 4 de septiembre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este miércoles, 3 de septiembre de 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes del Cuerpo de Policía Nacional, de Bomberos, de la Guardia Civil, así como voluntarios participan en las labores de búsqueda de Blanca Fernández Ochoa en Cercedilla (Madrid). /EFE

Agentes del Cuerpo de Policía Nacional, de Bomberos, de la Guardia Civil, así como voluntarios participan en las labores de búsqueda de Blanca Fernández Ochoa en Cercedilla (Madrid). /EFE

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este miércoles, 3 de septiembre de 2019.

Sin pistas de Blanca Fernández Ochoa pese a la ayuda de los drones por los Siete Picos

La búsqueda se reanudará este miércoles por la mañana y se seguirán peinando las zonas más escarpadas de la sierra madrileña. "Blanca pueda aguantar, si está bien o no está muy lesionada", ha asegurado su hermana Dolores.

Aguirre introdujo el pago del “1%” en la construcción de hospitales y carreteras para financiar al PP

Estos amaños supusieron el desvío de más de cinco millones de euros sólo entre los años 2006 y 2008.

El Gobierno de Boris Johnson pierde la mayoría en el Parlamento británico

El tory Philip Lee deja el Partido Conservador para irse al Partido Liberal Demócrata.

El paro aumenta en 54.371 personas, la mayor subida en agosto desde 2010

La Seguridad Social perdió en agosto una media de 212.984 afiliados respecto al mes anterior, el peor resultado desde 2008

El cáncer mata el doble que las enfermedades cardiovasculares en países ricos

Un estudio en más de 160.000 personas de 21 países muestra que las tasas de enfermedad cardiovascular disminuyen en países con altos ingresos mientras el cáncer podría convertirse en unas "pocas décadas" en la principal causa de muerte en el mundo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad