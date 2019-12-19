Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este viernes 20 de diciembre de 2019.
Pleno de fracasos de Vox en su 'cruzada' judicial contra el 'procés'
El Supremo desoyó sus peticiones de pena y su calificación jurídica de los hechos en el juicio contra la cúpula del 'procés', y hoy el TSJCat ha hecho lo propio en la sentencia en la que condena a Quim Torra. Pese a ello, los ultraderechistas han presumido de tener un papel fundamental en ambos procesos.
El PSOE confía en poder separar lo jurídico de lo político y seguir las negociaciones con ERC
Los socialistas insisten en el mensaje de que el acuerdo que se busca es, precisamente, para dar toda la prioridad a la vía política para solucionar el conflicto de Catalunya. No tiran la toalla para que haya investidura antes de final de año.
Laura Borràs: "No hemos venido para cambiar el derecho a la autodeterminación por un tramo de carretera"
Entrevista con la diputada de JxCat sobre el 'no' a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, las relaciones con ERC y la investigación del Tribunal Supremo por malversación de fondos y prevaricación.
El Tribunal de la UE dicta que Junqueras tenía inmunidad al ser elegido eurodiputado y debió quedar en libertad para tomar posesión
La sentencia beneficiará a Carles Puigdemont, porque adquirió también su condición de eurodiputado al ser elegido. El tribunal de Luxemburgo precisa en una sentencia el alcance de las inmunidades reconocidas a los miembros del Parlamento Europeo, que ahora deberá adoptar el Supremo.
Adiós a Camilo, el último guerrillero gallego
La represión que sufrió la familia de Camilo de Dios tras el golpe del 36 lo forzó a echarse al monte con quince años. Allí, aquel hijo de rojos tomó conciencia política y se forjó como legendario maquis antifranquista, el único que quedaba vivo en Galicia.
