Dado su interés y para facilitar la accesibilidad, a continuación transcribimos íntegramente el informativo 'Público al día'
Por primera vez un partido de fútbol entre dos equipos femeninos hace historia al batir el record de asistencia no solo en España sino en Europa. Las leonas del Athletic de Bilbao congregaron en el estadio de San Mamés a casi 50.000 personas. Lo nunca visto. Un hito para el deporte femenino que esperamos se repita muchas veces más.
Buenas noches. Arrancamos Público al día.
Médicos sin MIR
Se contratan cada vez más médicos sin el MIR en España. Es la denuncia que hacen los sindicatos sanitarios que recuerdan que en, nuestro país, no se puede ejercer sin el título de especialista. Una formación que implica cuatro años más de estudio. Nuestra compañera Natalia Moro ha hablado con ellos...
Acosadores exhibicionistas
La siguiente historia nos lleva hasta Alicante. Allí, Lucía de 18 años, se enfrentó a un acosador que comenzó a perseguirla a la salida del instituto. Para protegerse decidió grabarle con el móvil. El hombre la seguía mientras se masturbaba. Ahora la policía le busca, Pero, ¿saben a qué pena se enfrentan estos exhibicionistas? A ninguna. Se lo contamos en el siguiente vídeo...
Subida de la luz
El recibo de la luz sube en enero casi un 7% respecto a 2018. Sin duda, un problema para muchísimas familias que se enfrentan, cada año, a facturas desorbitadas que apenas pueden pagar. Pero, ¿podemos hacer algo para evitarlo? Hemos hablado con un experto y esto es lo que nos ha aconsejado...
Alberto Cañedo
Alberto Cañedo, alcalde del primer pueblo de Extremadura libre de transgénicos, está a punto de entrar en prisión. Sus propuestas ecológicas, como la creación de huertos ecológicos, gallineros comunitarios o jardines comestibles...al parecer molestaron a muchos. Y ahora ha sido condenado por prevaricación y delitos urbanísticos...
CIS
El PP de Pablo Casado se hunde y se convierte en la cuarta fuerza, según el CIS, mientras Vox se dispara. La formación de extrema derecha crece casi tres puntos llegando al 6,5% de estimación de voto. Mientras el PSOE vuelve a dispararse, otra vez, dejando muy atrás al resto de partidos...
