Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes 23 de julio de 2018.
El PSOE, ante el dilema de permitir investigar el "caso Corina" en el Congreso
El Gobierno admite estar preocupado, y sabe que tendrá que tomar una decisión a partir del jueves, tras escuchar la comparecencia del director del CNI en la comisión de secretos oficiales de la Cámara Baja
La asamblea del PDeCAT aprueba hacer efectiva la República "lo antes posible"
El partido, que confluirá con la Crida Nacional, elige una ejecutiva al gusto de Carles Puigdemont, con David Bonvehí como presidente y Míriam Nogueras como vicepresidenta, pero con un importante voto de castigo. La formación recupera la "unilateralidad" en su hoja de ruta hacia la independencia.
Las promesas de Casado huelen a cerrado
Su ideario, defendido durante la batalla sucesoria y el congreso que lo elevó a Génova, retrotraen al PP a la prehistoria reaccionaria: en contra del aborto, la eutanasia, el feminismo, la memoria, el soberanismo y el acercamiento de etarras.
'Benallagate': Macron contra las cuerdas
El caso Benalla no es un problema de elección equivocada de un colaborador. Se trata de un asunto de Estado, ya que plantea la posibilidad de que existan dispositivos operativos extraoficiales y extrapoliciales pilotados desde la presidencia.
La nueva generación de cantantes feministas que luchan contra los mensajes machistas
'Lo malo', compuesta por Brisa Fenoy para las concursantes de Operación Triunfo 2017, Aitana Ocaña y Ana Guerra, es el ejemplo que más ha sonado en los últimos meses y que ha transmitido un mensaje reivindicativo y de empoderamiento.
