La "quimera" del 'procés' que cuestiona al Supremo
El histórico juicio del ‘procés’ y sus derivadas monopolizan el balance anual en los tribunales. También marcarán 2020, porque continuarán los procesos sobre las cargas del 1-0 y se resolverá el frente abierto con la inmunidad de Oriol Junqueras, entre otros muchos frentes.
Defensa admite que el protocolo contra el acoso laboral lleva ocho años vetado
“En la actualidad no existe”, asegura la División de Igualdad y Apoyo al Personal, que ratifica el rechazo a tratar como tal el ‘mobbing’ entre militares, reconoce que el ministerio decidió en 2011 no aplicar el formato que se utiliza en el resto de la Administración y asegura que “se pretende aprobar en los próximos meses” uno propio
La vida de Hayat, muerta por disparos marroquíes contra su patera, vale menos de 14.000 euros
La joven, de 20 años y estudiante de derecho, murió casi en el acto cuando efectivos de la Marina Real dispararon contra la embarcación en la que intentaba llegar clandestinamente a España junto a otros chicos de Tetuán. Un tribunal marroquí ha condenado al Ministerio de Defensa a indemnizar a su familia.
La España sin médicos, colegios y trenes: "Si te pasa algo y tienes suerte, vas al hospital a 60 km; si no, te mueres por el camino"
La realidad de los pueblos es la historia de una carencia. Las sucursales bancarias van desapareciendo, el transporte público es dificultoso, siempre faltan médicos, la conexión a internet depende del azar y los colegios se ven amenazados por la despoblación. O peor. Sufrir un problema médico grave puede suponer más de 100 kilómetros hasta ser atendido.
Un año de abandono y maltrato animal en Galicia
La asociación animalista Libera! denuncia que el 99% de los casos quedan impunes y pide políticas preventivas y reactivas. Critica la "visión paternalista" hacia el rural gallego y asegura que la mayor parte del maltrato se da en zonas urbanas y periurbanas.
