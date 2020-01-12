Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes 14 de enero de 2020.
Sánchez arriesga con un Gobierno plural y con perfiles ideológicos muy contrapuestos
Hay trayectoria y biografías completamente diferentes. Las posiciones de Escrivá (Seguridad Social) y Díaz (Trabajo) han sido antagónicas hasta ahora en materia de pensiones y empleo. Los tres últimos nombramientos que se conocieron reforzaron el perfil político, pero hay mayoría de independientes o personas que no han estado en la vida de partido.
Mayores, rurales e invisibles
Las mujeres del rural gallego tienen menos recursos para denunciar al agresor. Pueden llevar 40 o 50 años maltratadas en un entorno que normaliza la violencia: “ella me provoca”.
Vox fracasa en Teruel: reúne sólo a medio centenar de personas
Javier Ortega Smith ha encabezado el acto, en el que ha evitado hacer referencia a la baja asistencia y ha cargado contra Teruel Existe.
Activistas se desnudan en Madrid contra la industria peletera, "responsable cada año de la muerte de millones de animales"
"No se entiende que en pleno siglo XXI, en que hay alternativas a la piel natural con materiales sintéticos de igual calidad, se sigan sacrificando en el mundo 60 millones de animales para vestirnos y más de 32 millones sólo en la Unión Europea".
Labradores de sofá: más de 600.000 dueños de campos cobran de la UE sin trabajarlos
Un estudio de UPTA detecta un desfase de casi 650.000 personas entre los contribuyentes que declaran en el IRPF ingresos de origen agrario y los que realmente están dados de alta como agricultores en la Seguridad Social.
