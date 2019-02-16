Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo, 17 de febrero de 2019.
Sánchez cambiará a más de la mitad de los diputados y habrá varios ministros en las listas
Calvo, Montero, Batet, Ábalos, Maroto y Valerio se da por seguro que irán en las candidaturas; y también podrían ir al Congreso Robles, Delgado y Carcedo. Las federaciones, que no preveían el adelanto electoral, no tiene aún sus candidatos.
Juan Catrecasas: "En España la Iglesia tiene patente de corso y hace lo que le da la gana"
De padre coraje a presidente de la primera asociación de víctimas de pederastia clerical en España. Juan Cuatrecasas habla con Público sobre el desamparo de las víctimas que defiende, la impunidad de la iglesia, y la necesidad de modificar las normativas para que los delitos de abuso a sexual de menores no prescriban.
Sánchez apela a una movilización "serena, firme y determinada" para una "mayoría rotunda" del PSOE
El presidente arranca la precampaña de las generales del 28 de abril en Sevilla, junto a Susana Díaz, quien garantiza unidad y que el socialismo andaluz va a arrimar el hombro para que Sánchez repita en La Moncloa
¿Es el escrache social una forma efectiva de combatir el acoso machista?
La manera de luchar contra el acoso desde organizaciones feministas de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid abre el debate sobre las formas y el fondo, donde incluso la legalidad tiene un papel protagonista.
Un "muro humano" de cientos de miles de personas llena la Gran Via de Barcelona contra el juicio al 'procés'
200.000 personas, según la Guàrdia Urbano, se han movilizado para acusar al Estado por los juicios a los dirigentes independentistas. Las entidades organizadoras han reivindicado el derecho a la autodeterminación y han hecho una llamada al seguimiento masivo de la huelga general convocada para el próximo jueves, día 21.
