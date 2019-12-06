Público
NOTICIAS DE HOY Sánchez presiona para una investidura rápida y será designado candidato 24 horas después de la reunión clave con ERC y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 6 de diciembre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este viernes, 6 de diciembre de 2019.

Pedro Sánchez y el rey. EFE

Sánchez presiona para una investidura rápida y será designado candidato 24 horas después de la reunión clave con ERC

El presidente en funciones recibió información, antes de la rueda de prensa que dio el miércoles en Londres, de que contara con la abstención de los republicanos. Si hubiera acuerdo, el pleno podría celebrarse antes de las fiestas navideñas, En círculos del PSOE y del Gobierno existe ya el convencimiento de que la investidura en esta tercera ocasión saldrá adelante.

El 'sudoku' del Congreso: cómo sentar a Abascal sin perjudicar a Arrimadas

Los grupos negocian el reparto de los escaños en el hemiciclo y Vox pide el lugar que ha ocupado Ciudadanos en las últimas legislaturas. El PP podría acabar teniendo que decidir el lugar de las dos formaciones en la Cámara.

¿Eres más de Extinction Rebellion o de Fridays For Future? Así son los grupos activistas por el clima

La lucha para combatir la crisis climática ha hecho surgir nuevos grupos de activismo, más allá de las tradicionales asociaciones como Greenpeace o Ecologistas en Acción. Estos son los principales actores de la cumbre social que se desplegarán en paralelo a la COP 25 a partir de este viernes.

Incautan a un simpatizante de VOX un arsenal de armas y explosivos en Miranda de Ebro

La Guardia Civil informa de la detención en Burgos de un peligroso delincuente que fabricaba explosivos y reparaba armas en casa, pero ocultó que era un simpatizante muy activo de Vox.

El malestar por la reforma de las pensiones desborda Francia

En torno a un millón de personas se manifiestan en la mayor movilización sindical en el mandato de Emmanuel Macron. Los transportes ferroviarios y de metro quedan prácticamente paralizados.

