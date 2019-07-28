Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este domingo, 28 de julio de 2019.
La vicepresidenta, en el ojo del huracán; el 'gurú' de Sánchez, entre bambalinas
El fracaso de la negociadora y el estratega Iván Redondo en las negociaciones del PSOE con Podemos suscita críticas internas en el partido
Vivir sin techo y no olvidar la lucha: la vida de 200 acampados entre el Prado y Cibeles
Dos centenares de personas duermen frente al Ministerio de Sanidad y a pocos metros del Ayuntamiento de Madrid para reivindicar algún tipo de medida que evite que sigan durmiendo en la calle cuando llegue el invierno.
Podemos envía una carta a sus inscritos y carga contra el PSOE: "Han buscado descaradamente el apoyo de Cs y PP"
La misiva repasa todo lo acontecido en la semana de la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez y achaca a los socialistas poca intención de solidificar acuerdos.
Las cesiones de Ayuso a Vox: tratar "de la misma forma" todo tipo de violencia y cobrar la sanidad a migrantes en situación irregular
En el documento de "consenso" que el PP propone a Cs y Vox se compromete a potenciar "los mecanismos de facturación y cobro efectivo del gasto sanitario ocasionado extranjeros en situación irregular", a pesar de no tener competencias para ello
La ‘felicitación envenenada’ de Iglesias que carga contra el PSOE
Una felicitación a su propio partido y un dardo envenenado al PSOE. Pablo Iglesias ha aprovechado un tuit en el que felicitaba a su formación por haber alcanzado un acuerdo de gobierno en Navarro, para lanzar una indirecta al PSOE por su actitud durante las negociaciones para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez: "Felicidades a los compañeros de Podemos en Navarra por el acuerdo de Gobierno de coalición. Cuando se negocia con tiempo y respetando al aliado, compartir responsabilidades es posible".
