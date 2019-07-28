Público
Noticias de hoy La vicepresidenta, en el ojo del huracán; el 'gurú' de Sánchez, entre bambalinas y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado este domingo, 28 de julio

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este domingo, 28 de julio de 2019.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. (EFE/J.J.Guillén)

La vicepresidenta, en el ojo del huracán; el 'gurú' de Sánchez, entre bambalinas

El fracaso de la negociadora y el estratega Iván Redondo en las negociaciones del PSOE con Podemos suscita críticas internas en el partido

Vivir sin techo y no olvidar la lucha: la vida de 200 acampados entre el Prado y Cibeles

Dos centenares de personas duermen frente al Ministerio de Sanidad y a pocos metros del Ayuntamiento de Madrid para reivindicar algún tipo de medida que evite que sigan durmiendo en la calle cuando llegue el invierno.

Podemos envía una carta a sus inscritos y carga contra el PSOE: "Han buscado descaradamente el apoyo de Cs y PP"

La misiva repasa todo lo acontecido en la semana de la investidura fallida de Pedro Sánchez y achaca a los socialistas poca intención de solidificar acuerdos.

Las cesiones de Ayuso a Vox: tratar "de la misma forma" todo tipo de violencia y cobrar la sanidad a migrantes en situación irregular

En el documento de "consenso" que el PP propone a Cs y Vox se compromete a potenciar "los mecanismos de facturación y cobro efectivo del gasto sanitario ocasionado extranjeros en situación irregular", a pesar de no tener competencias para ello

La ‘felicitación envenenada’ de Iglesias que carga contra el PSOE

Una felicitación a su propio partido y un dardo envenenado al PSOE. Pablo Iglesias ha aprovechado un tuit en el que felicitaba a su formación por haber alcanzado un acuerdo de gobierno en Navarro, para lanzar una indirecta al PSOE por su actitud durante las negociaciones para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez: "Felicidades a los compañeros de Podemos en Navarra por el acuerdo de Gobierno de coalición. Cuando se negocia con tiempo y respetando al aliado, compartir responsabilidades es posible".

