Noticias de hoy Vox receta para Catalunya más represión contra el independentismo y otras 5 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 31 de marzo de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo 31 de marzo de 2019.

El líder de Vox Santiago Abascal, durante su intervención en el acto que su partido organiza bajo el lema 'Cataluña es España', esta mañana en Barcelona.-EFE/Alejandro García

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante su intervención en Barcelona. / EFE

Vox receta para Catalunya más represión contra el independentismo

El partido de Abascal se cita en la Avenida Maria Cristina después de que el gobierno de Ada Colau les vetara la celebración de un acto en el Palau Sant Jordi. Vox pincha en asistencia y solo consigue concentrar a 5.000 personas.

Quién es quién en la reorganización política a la izquierda del PSOE en Madrid

Carlos Sánchez Mato, candidato de IU a la Alcaldía de Madrid

El concejal y exdelegado de Economía y Hacienda era partidario, al igual que Mauricio Valiente, de confluir con Podemos, pero se ha postulado a sustituirle.

La revuelta de la España vaciada: "Que seamos pocos no significa que tengamos que vivir peor"

Una manifestación apoyada por más de 80 plataformas recorrerá este domingo Madrid reivindicando medidas para paliar la despoblación e incentivar el desarrollo en las zonas que llevan años perdiendo habitantes.

El 'pucherazo' en Ciudadanos podría condenar al partido a su disolución

Así lo analiza un informe al que ha tenido acceso 'eldiariocantabria', donde ven muchas evidencias para que se le condene de esta manera.

