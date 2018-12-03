La derecha radicalizada logra su primera victoria electoral en Andalucía
El PSOE se desploma y no suma con Adelante Andalucía. Emerge una mayoría de derechas con Vox, que irrumpe en la vida política española. Juanma Moreno podría ser presidente, aunque Marín le quiere disputar el partido. Díaz reclama un frente constitucionalista, liderado por ella, para frenar a Vox. En resumen: hay tres candidatos a presidir la Junta de Andalucía.
Macron reunirá a oposición y a los chalecos amarillos para buscar una salida a la crisis
Francia no descarta declarar el estado de emergencia o la intervención del ejército para frenar los disturbios iniciados por los chalecos amarillos.
Argentina culmina con un Macri exultante su presidencia del G20
El cónclave del grupo de los 20 países industrializados y emergentes (G20) concluyó en Buenos Aires sin disturbios que restaran protagonismo al encuentro y con un documento final a favor del sistema multilateral de comercio firmado por todos los participantes, incluido EEUU, que encontró el espacio para dialogar con China.
La república logra un 92,91% de los votos en la consulta de los barrios madrileños
De los 22.361 votantes, 20.777 han votado a favor de una república como modelo de Estado.
River Plate rechaza jugar en Madrid la vuelta de la Copa Libertadores
El club argentino ha alegado a través de un comunicado que el partido de ida se jugó únicamente con público local, por lo que exigen igualdad de condiciones para la vuelta de la Superfinal.
