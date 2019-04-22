Público
Noticias fin de semana Lo que esconde la rebaja masiva de impuestos de los partidos de derecha y otras cuatro noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te dejamos cinco noticias para resumir la actualidad de este fin de semana.

Oficina de la Agencia Tributaria durante la campaña de declaración de la renta. Foto: EFE

Lo que esconde la rebaja masiva de impuestos de los partidos de derecha

PP, Cs y Vox comparten un mismo objetivo económico en sus programas electorales: una rebaja tributaria contundente. Esta medida tan popular conllevaría el disloque de las cuentas públicas y pondría en riesgo el Sistema de Bienestar.

Al menos 207 muertos y más de 400 heridos en varias explosiones en Sri Lanka

"Por favor, permaneced en calma y dentro de las casas. Hay muchas víctimas, incluidos extranjeros", aseguró en Twitter un ministro del país.

Los ERE repuntan e intensifican la devaluación salarial

Los expedientes de regulación cambian la situación laboral de más de 35.000 trabajadores en solo cuatro meses mientras la precarización y la rotación que facilita la reforma laboral sitúan los costes laborales de España por debajo de los de los doce principales Estados de la UE.

Recuerdos de la España que no fue desde el exilio mexicano

En el 80 aniversario del exilio español en México, 'Público' acompaña a seis refugiados republicanos que se reúnen para celebrar el día de la República. Recuerdan la España que pudo ser y advierten del auge del fascismo.

Un pueblo de Sevilla quema un muñeco de Puigdemont en una fiesta tradicional

JxCat ha pedido a Sánchez, Rivera y Casado que condenen el acto.

