Noticias fin de semana Fallece el futbolista José Antonio Reyes en un accidente de tráfico y otras cuatro noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias interesantes de este fin de semana.

Una foto de archivo de Jose Antonio Reyes.

Fallece el futbolista José Antonio Reyes en un accidente de tráfico

El jugador de fútbol militó en el Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid y Atlético de Madrid, entre otros.

Neymar, acusado de haber violado a una mujer en París

El jugador brasileño se ha defendido a través de redes sociales y ha divulgado los mensajes que intercambió con la mujer para intentar mostrar su inocencia.

El rey y Sánchez vacían sus agendas: comienza la negociación de investidura

Sánchez planifica la negociación de su investidura sin contemplar una repetición de elecciones.

Garicano, contra el criterio de la dirección de Cs, se muestra a favor de apoyar a Colau

Coincide así con el candidato que respaldaba su formación en Barcelona, Manuel Valls, que esta semana ofreció el voto de sus concejales a Colau para evitar que el gobierno municipal quede en manos del candidato de ERC, Ernest Maragall.

Juan Carlos I pone fin a su agenda pública, dejando atrás muchas sombras de su reinado

El monarca emérito se colocará este domingo bajo los focos para oficializar en una plaza de toros el fundido a negro de su agenda de actividades cinco años después de su abdicación.

