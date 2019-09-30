Público
Noticias del fin de semana La hermana de Puigdemont actuó de enlace entre el expresidente, Torra y los CDR y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado este fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.

Puigdemont y Torra, hace unos días en Bruselas. EFE/Ana Belinchón

La hermana de Puigdemont actuó de enlace entre el expresidente, Torra y los CDR

Según el juez, se entrevistaron con la hermana de Puigdemont el 15 de septiembre de 2018 "en un encuentro cuyas características exigían unas grandes medidas de seguridad que fueron asumidas y adoptadas por parte del ERT (Equipo de Respuesta Táctica), consiguiendo llevar a término la misma".

La película brasileña 'Pacificado', Concha de Oro en San Sebastián

Dirigida por Paxton Winters, la cinta –rodada en una favela– cuenta una historia sobre un hombre que trata de escapar de su pasado violento tras cumplir una larga condena.

Roldán planteará este lunes a la Ejecutiva de Cs una moción de censura a Torra

Preguntada por los apoyos con los que puede contar una moción de censura, ha respondido que hay que ir "paso por paso" y que el primero es el debate en la Ejecutiva nacional del partido de este lunes en Madrid.

Y tú, ¿dónde estabas? Cartografía sentimental del 1 de octubre

Una veintena de políticos, periodistas, abogados y activistas reconstruyen para 'Público' las horas previas y la jornada del referéndum del 1-O. Retrocedamos en el tiempo dos años y nos trasladamos a Sant Julià de Ramis, la escuela Ramon Llull de Barcelona, l’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Terrassa, la Floresta, Sant Joan de Vilatorrada...

La Policía entrega a la Audiencia Nacional un ordenador 'offline' que registró consultas que se hacían para Villarejo

No tenía conexión a la red de la Comisaría General de Información y se utilizaba para archivar las gestiones.

