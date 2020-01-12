Público
NOTICIAS FIN DE SEMANA Un líder de Vox en Melilla asegura en unos audios que el partido fue creado para "el lucro de cuatro personas" y otras cuatro noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias interesantes del fin de semana.

Jesús Delgado Aboy, líder de Vox en Melilla. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo.

Filtrados unos audios del líder de Vox en Melilla en los que asegura que el partido fue creado para "el lucro de cuatro personas"

Jesús Delgado, líder del partido ultraderechista en la ciudad, reconoce que la formación tiene como "único cometido" el beneficio personal.

'La trinchera infinita' sorprende a Almodóvar y Amenábar en los premios Forqué

El largometraje de Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño y Jose Mari Goenaga se alza con el galardón a Mejor Largometraje de Ficción y Antonio Banderas con el de Mejor Actor por 'Dolor y gloria'.

Muere un maquinista de Metro de Madrid jubilado que desarrolló un cáncer relacionado con la exposición al amianto

El afectado fue trabajador del suburbano durante más de 35 años y jubilado desde el 2008.

Cae el techo de la cocina del Hospital Gregorio Marañón de Madrid

Los hechos han ocurrido alrededor de las 2.30 horas de este sábado, cuando ha empezado a caer agua en una zona de la cocina.

Un hombre muere abatido en Madrid tras amenazar a su pareja y acuchillar a un policía en el cuello

El policía herido en el cuello fue evacuado al Hospital 12 de Octubre en estado grave, mientras que otro agente fue trasladado al Hospital Clínico por una puñalada en el tórax.

