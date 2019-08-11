Te proponemos cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.
El Open Arms recibe autorización para evacuar solo a tres de los 160 rescatados
"La estabilidad emocional a bordo del Open Arms empieza a ser difícil. Nos veremos obligados a entrar a puerto por motivos humanitarios, con todas las trabas administrativas y judiciales que puede comportar. La situación es muy difícil de gestionar, también dentro del equipo del Open Arms", explica el fundador de la ONG Óscar Camps. El buque lleva a bordo a 160 inmigrantes rescatados en el Mediterráneo y se encuentra desde hace diez días frente a la isla italiana de Lampedusa a la espera de que las autoridades les permitan desembarcar.
Los partidos andaluces rinden homenaje a Blas Infante en un aniversario marcado por la ausencia de Vox
Representantes de los cuatro partidos han participado en el tradicional acto organizado por la Fundación Blas Infante en Sevilla para recordar el aniversario del fusilamiento de Blas Infante en la noche del 10 al 11 de agosto de 1936 por parte de las tropas franquistas. A excepción de Vox.
Los taurinos intentan silenciar la protesta animalista en Baleares con el 'Cara al sol'
El colectivo animalista ha protestado este viernes contra el regreso de las corridas de toros en Baleares tras dos años de prohibición. Sin embargo, los protaurinos han querido silenciar las consignas contra el maltrato animal con el Cara al sol. Con la bandera del país en mano, han reivindicado los toros como cultura española y la han calificado como "fiesta nacional". Y frente a los pitidos de los animalistas, han usado un altavoz para poner el himno español y con la canción Y viva España de Manolo Escobar.
Hay Instagram después del postureo
Proyectos basados en la ilustración, el arte y la música o frases que aluden a pensamientos cotidianos florecen en la red social en la que impera la dictadura del egoblogging. Es el caso del ilustrador Óscar Alonso, que empezó a dibujar más sobre sensaciones, emociones y relaciones en la red social.
El rapero Shotta denuncia otro veto del PP en Córdoba: "Es un retroceso de las libertades"
La llegada del PP al Ayuntamiento de Priego de Córdoba ha supuesto la cancelación de un festival gratuito cuyo cartel contaba con la presencia del rapero Shotta y la banda onubense Antílopez. El rapero denuncia que se trata de un nuevo veto a artistas por parte del PP, que se sumaría a los que ya acumula en todo el territorio. "Esto es una vuelta atrás en el tiempo. Es un retroceso de las libertades", explica Shotta.
