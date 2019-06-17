Te proponemos cinco noticias interesantes de este fin de semana
Rivera rescata a Casado y blanquea a Vox a cambio de un pírrico poder municipal
Tras renunciar a la Alcaldía de Madrid, Ciudadanos sólo gobernará Granada, Palencia y Melilla. El PP, pese a los pactos alcanzados con Vox, pierde casi la mitad de las Alcaldías de las ciudades de más de 100.000 habitantes que tenía en 2015, mientras que el PSOE gobernará 40 de los 81 núcleos de población más grandes de España. trece más que hace 4 años.
Colau, reelegida alcaldesa de Barcelona con los votos de Manuel Valls y con protestas del independentismo
La líder de Barcelona en Comú empieza su segundo mandato sin el ambiente festivo de 2015. Reconocen la incomodidad que le generan los votos del ex primer ministro francés. Los independentistas llenan la plaza Sant Jaume de banderas estelades y convierten a Quim Forn, uno de los presos del Procés, en el concejal más aplaudido.
La primavera del cambio arraiga solo en Barcelona, Valencia y Cádiz
La primavera municipalista resiste en tres de las ocho ciudades del cambio en las que las confluencias de izquierdas sacudieron el mapa político la pasada legislatura: Ada Colau revalidó este sábado la alcaldía de Barcelona, Juan Ribó lo hizo en Valencia y José María González ‘Kichi’ en Cádiz.
Catorce nuevas reglas para contratar, pagar y defender tu hipoteca
La Ley de Contratos de Crédito Inmobiliario, que entra en vigor este domingo 16 de junio, reduce las comisiones que soportan los hipotecados, les libera de asumir los seguros y otros productos que habitualmente les endosaban los bancos y endurece las condiciones para que las entidades financieras puedan instar una ejecución por impago.
"¿No tienes papeles? Te contrato si subes dos veces a la semana a mi despacho y eres discreta"
Si ya de por sí es muy complicado encontrar trabajo en España, la cosa empeora de forma notable cuando no se tiene permiso de residencia.
