Te proponemos cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.
Sánchez, Iglesias y la alianza inalcanzable
Es la segunda vez que los dos dirigentes fracasan en las negociaciones para formar Gobierno. Una historia de desconfianzas, diferencias políticas y lucha por el monopolio de la izquierda hace casi imposible el entendimiento.
"España sangra por cien heridas": las cartas inéditas de la anarquista Emma Goldman
El libro “Fraternalmente Emma” recoge la correspondencia entre la activista de origen lituano y el libertario español Vidal Arabi, protagonista de un intento fallido de atentado contra Franco.
Los estudiantes extremeños estudian la represión franquista en los centros públicos
La represión franquista en Extremadura, sus lugares de la memoria y la transición democrática, materias obligatorias para los jóvenes extremeños en centros públicos de secundaria.
Así es el mercado del alquiler en España
Los precios del alquiler en España han experimentado un claro incremento durante los años de la recuperación económica.
James Gray: "Supongo que si colonizamos otros planetas, los arruinaremos también"
El cineasta neoyorquino, nombre destacado del cine norteamericano ‘inteligente’, vuelve a buscar en los clásicos y en el pasado para alertar, en ‘Ad Astra’, del futuro de la aventura espacial y para hacer un viaje en soledad entre las estrellas.
