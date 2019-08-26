Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Noticias del fin de semana Siete muertos en un accidente aéreo en Mallorca y otras cuatro noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te dejamos cinco noticias para resumir la actualidad de este fin de semana.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía capturada de la cuenta de Twitter de Incendios f. Baleares (@iffbaleares) del accidente que ha tenido lugar en el municipio mallorquín de Inca entre un helicóptero y una avioneta que ha resultado con cinco personas fallecidas. EFE

Fotografía capturada de la cuenta de Twitter de Incendios f. Baleares (@iffbaleares) del accidente que ha tenido lugar en el municipio mallorquín de Inca entre un helicóptero y una avioneta que ha resultado con cinco personas fallecidas. EFE

Asciende a siete el número de fallecidos por el choque en el aire de un helicóptero y una avioneta en Mallorca

Una avioneta ligera y un helicóptero colisionaron cerca del municipio de Inca, en la zona central de la isla de Mallorca, lo que causó la muerte a siete personas: dos iban en el ultraligero y otras cinco —un matrimonio alemán con sus dos hijos menores de edad y el piloto, de origen italiano— en el helicóptero. Éste iba sin copiloto para poder alojar a la familia, dado que la máxima capacidad del aparato son cinco plazas. 

Imputados un general y tres oficiales por atribuir vídeos porno a una soldado

Llegó a ser sancionada por incumplir “las normas de actuación del militar como servidor público” pese a que sus cicatrices y tatuajes no coinciden con los de la actriz y a que la mayoría de los testigos no la reconoce como quien sale en las imágenes. 

El rey Juan Carlos "se ha levantado y ya ingiere alimentos" tras su operación

En un breve parte médico, la directora gerente del Hospital Universitario Quirón Salud Madrid ha afirmado que el paciente "evoluciona satisfactoriamente".

La carne con listeria comercializada sin marca se vendió en la provincia de Sevilla

El brote afecta ya a más de 200 personas y ha causado al menos una muerte, aunque se investiga una segunda.

Trump promete a Johnson un acuerdo comercial "bastante rápido" tras el brexit

El presidente de EEUU afirma que el primer ministro británico "es el hombre adecuado" para llevar a cabo la salida del Reino Unido de la UE, prevista para el 31 de octubre próximo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad