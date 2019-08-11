El buque Open Arms, con 160 inmigrantes a bordo frente a la isla italiana de Lampedusa a la espera de un puerto para desembarcar, ha recibido este domingo por la tarde la autorización de las autoridades maltesas e italianas para evacuar a tres de las personas rescatadas, por motivos de salud.
En concreto, según han explicado fuentes de la ONG Open Arms, se trata de una mujer con una posible neumonía, un hombre con tuberculosis y otra mujer con un historial de tumor cerebral.
Las dos mujeres serán evacuadas en helicóptero hacia Malta, mientras que el hombre será trasladado a Italia en otra embarcación, que enviarán las autoridades italianas, según las mismas fuentes.
La autorización recibida por Open Arms se refiere únicamente a la evacuación de estas tres personas y no de sus familiares a bordo, por lo que ahora la ONG está tratando de conseguir que el permiso se amplíe a los acompañantes de los que serán evacuados, porque "no deberían separarse las familias", ha indicado una portavoz de la entidad.
El caso más crítico, según fuentes de Open Arms, es el de la mujer de origen sudanés que será evacuada por una posible neumonía y que se encuentra a bordo junto a su hija menor de edad.
