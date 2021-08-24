El Pequeño Nicolás acaba hospitalizado después de una agresión con un vigilante

madrid
El Pequeño Nicolás acaba con varios hematomas, un posible traumatismo craneal y una hemorragia en el ojo derecho por las lesiones en un incidencia muy grave con un vigilante de seguridad privada en un concierto en Marbella (Málaga).
Según detalla 'El Confidencial', los testigos que vieron el suceso informan que los hechos tuvieron lugar en un descampado donde estacionaron los autocares que llevaban a los asistentes del evento al lugar del concierto.
La Policía Municipal llegó al lugar del incidente y vio a Francisco Nicolás Gómez con varios traumatismos en la cara. Los agentes intentaron calmar la situación y el Pequeño Nicolás decidió ir por él mismo al Hospital Costa del Sol de Marbella. No fue hasta las 5 de la mañana que es ingresado en Urgencias, donde estuvo hasta alrededor de las seis de la tarde.
Los profesionales sanitarios del centro examinaron las amplias lesiones y decidieron realizar un TAC craneal. El parte médico detalla "una policontusión con traumatismo cerebral y facial, una contusión en el codo derecho y una hemorragia subconjuntival en el ojo derecho".
El Pequeño Nicolás asegura que sus amigos grabaron la agresión y que el inicio de todo fue la forma en la que el guardia le subió al autocar: incidente con su móviles, el vigilante le subió "como una oveja al autocar". Según el agredido, el agente de seguridad le pegó un puñetazo y le tiró al suelo.
A pesar del suceso, el joven no ha presentado ninguna denuncia ante la Policía Nacional, y no es la primera vez que según él sufre una agresión. En marzo de este año, reportó un incidente con unos desconocidos le agredieron al intentar hacerse una foto con él.
