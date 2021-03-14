Estás leyendo: La Policía desaloja una fiesta con 733 personas en Linares

La Policía desaloja una fiesta con 733 personas en Linares 

La fiesta se celebraba en un complejo de ocio hosteleros sin guardar las distancias de seguridad y en unas horas en las que el local tenía que estar ya cerrado.

Un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional./ EFE
La Policía Nacional y la Policía Local de Linares (Jaén) han desalojado en la tarde de este sábado un complejo de ocio hostelero donde se encontraban 733 personas sin guardar la distancia de seguridad en unas horas en las que el local tenía que estar ya cerrado.

Según han informado a los medios fuente de la Nacional, en un primer momento de desplazaron al lugar solo dotaciones suyas, pero al ver la aglomeración de gente, tuvieron que pedir colaboración a la Local.

Concretamente, se ha tramitado una propuesta de sanción por falta muy grave al gerente del local y varias propuestas sanción administrativa a algunas de las personas reunidas.

