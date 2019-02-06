Público
Pornografía infantil Dos años y medio de prisión por difundir pornografía infantil

Imagen de archivo de una agente de policía investigando caso de pornografía infantil | Policía Nacional

Un hombre acusado de tenencia y difusión de pornografía infantil ha admitido la comisión de los hechos que se le atribuyen y será condenado por la Audiencia de Valladolid a dos años y medio de cárcel, tras el acuerdo al que han llegado la Fiscalía y la defensa del encausado.

Además de la pena de cárcel, la condena abarcará cinco años de inhabilitación para el ejercicio de la profesión u oficio, remunerado o no, que conlleve un contacto con menores, han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León (TSJCyL).

La resolución judicial también impondrá al encausado, E.C., tres años de libertad vigilada con la prohibición del ejercicio de actividad o profesión, remunerada o no, que implique un contacto regular con menores, y el sometimiento a un curso de educación sexual.

La sentencia de conformidad ha hecho innecesaria la celebración del juicio, que estaba prevista para el próximo día 22, con una petición inicial de pena por parte de la Fiscalía, antes del acuerdo alcanzado, de siete años de prisión, además de inhabilitación para cualquier profesión y oficio que conlleve contacto regular y directo con menores de edad por un periodo de diez años.

La acusación pública también demandaba provisionalmente la medida de libertad vigilada durante tres años y la realización de un curso de educación sexual.

