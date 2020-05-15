Estás leyendo: El portavoz del PP de Jerez triplica la tasa permitida en un test de alcoholemia y daña tres coches

El portavoz del PP de Jerez triplica la tasa permitida en un test de alcoholemia y daña tres coches

En declaraciones a Radio Jerez, el político ha alegado que se encontraba "trabajando por y para Jerez" y que en dicho encuentro tuvo bien beber "varios amontillados".

Antonio Saldaña
Antonio Saldaña presentando el Plan Jerez.- FB

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El portavoz del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Jerez de la Frontera y en la Diputación de Cádiz, Antonio Saldaña, ha triplicado la tasa permitida en un test de alcoholemia practicado por la Policía Local tras haber protagonizado un incidente de tráfico. Según fuentes policiales, Saldaña fue denunciado por un vecino este jueves después de que su vehículo hubiera golpeado a otros mientras maniobraba para estacionar en las proximidades de su domicilio. 

En concreto, y tal y como informa la SER, fueron tres los vehículos damnificados por las maniobras del político cuando este se dirigía a su casa después de almorzar en un local situado en el barrio de Divina Pastora. Según se recoge en las diligencias, Saldaña se encontraba en un estado que evidenciaba la ingesta alcohólica. El dirigente popular fue puesto en libertad con cargos alrededor de las nueve de la noche. El caso queda ahora a disposición del juzgado número dos de Jerez. 

Las colisiones se produjeron apenas unos metros antes de aparcar el vehículo en una acera próxima a su domicilio. Fue entonces cuando el político golpeó en repetidas ocasiones contra varios coches cercanos. Un vecino del barrio denunció los hechos ante la Policía y los agentes no tardaron en personarse. Ya en dependencias policiales se comprobó que triplicaba la tasa de alcohol en sangre permitida, al dar un resultado de 0,83 frente al máximo legal permitido, que es de 0,25

Las disculpas por parte del político no se han hecho esperar: "No debí coger el coche de Fermín a Aranda hasta mi casa. Ha sido un error. Me arrepiento". También quiso alegar, en declaraciones a Radio Jerez, que se encontraba "trabajando por y para Jerez" y que en dicho encuentro tuvo  bien beber "varios amontillados". 

