El PP condena "sin ambages" la dictadura franquista pasados dos días de la polémica intervención del exdiputado Camuñas

Madrid
El portavoz popular en el Senado, Javier Maroto, ha asegurado que el PP "condena la dictadura franquista sin ambages, igual que la de Pinochet, la de Cuba o Venezuela", y ha desvinculado a su partido de las opiniones del exministro de la UCD Ignacio Camuñas sobre el pronunciamiento militar de Franco.
Camuñas afirmó este lunes en un acto del PP convocado en Ávila, en presencia del líder del partido, Pablo Casado, que la Guerra Civil fue consecuencia del Gobierno de la II República y por ello el alzamiento militar "no fue un golpe de Estado" sino "un fracaso de todos los españoles".
Maroto ha explicado en una entrevista en RNE que a este tipo de convocatorias acuden personas que no son del partido, las cuales pueden verter las opiniones que quieran, pero él ha dejado claro que su partido "condena la violencia como herramienta para imponer cualquier régimen totalitario", como lleva haciendo 20 años atrás.
En este sentido, ha añadido que el PP "no es como la izquierda, que condena solo algunas dictaduras", y reprueba todas "las de ahora, y las de antes". Respecto a la aprobación de la Ley de Memoria Democrática, el senador del PP apuesta por la "Ley de Concordia" que quiere promover su partido cuando llegue al Gobierno.
Asegura que será una norma que no debería servir a ningún Ejecutivo para esconder otros asuntos, como a su juicio ya hizo José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero con la Ley de Memoria Histórica y ahora pretende Pedro Sánchez con esta nueva norma.
Javier Maroto ha aseverado en su entrevista que el liderazgo de Pablo Casado en el PP está afianzado después de tres años en torno a un partido "preparado" y "unido" y ha recordado que las encuestas le sitúan ya como alternativa al Gobierno encabezado por Pedro Sánchez.
