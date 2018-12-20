Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Prestige El Supremo fija en más de 1.500 millones las indemnizaciones definitivas por el Prestige

Este importe se repartirá entre el Estado español, el francés, la Xunta de Galicia y otros 269 afectados por el vertido, entre particulares, empresas, mancomunidades, ayuntamientos y sociedades.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del hundimiento del Prestige- EFE

Imagen del hundimiento del Prestige- EFE

La Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo ha dictado la sentencia definitiva sobre la responsabilidad civil derivada de la catástrofe del Prestige, que fija indemnizaciones por importe superior a los 1.500 millones de euros a repartir entre el Estado español --como principal perjudicado--, el francés, la Xunta de Galicia y otros 269 afectados por el vertido, entre particulares, empresas, mancomunidades, ayuntamientos y sociedades.

El alto tribunal ha estimado los recursos de la Fiscalía, la Abogacía del Estado, el Estado francés y, parcialmente, el del Fondo Internacional de Indemnización de Daños debidos a Contaminación por Hidrocarburos (FIDAC) contra el auto de responsabilidad civil dictado el 15 de noviembre de 2017 por la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña, en ejecución de la sentencia penal definitiva sobre el caso dictada por el Supremo en enero de 2016.

(Habrá ampliación). 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad