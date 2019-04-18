Un total de 26 provincias tendrá este jueves avisos de riesgo (amarillo) por fenómenos meteorológicos adversos por lluvia, tormenta, viento o fuerte oleaje, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
En concreto, el riesgo de lluvias y tormentas afectará a Burgos, Palencia, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Ávila, La Rioja, Madrid, Toledo, Guadalajara, Ciudad Real, Huelva y Sevilla. Además, también tendrán aviso amarillo en este caso solo por precipitaciones Cuenca, Castellón y Valencia.
Además, la AEMET ha activado el aviso de riesgo por vientos en Álava, Guipúzcoa, Navarra y Tarragona y el de fenómenos costeros en Tarragona, Alicante y Murcia.
La situación meteorológica estará marcada este jueves por las precipitaciones localmente fuertes o persistentes en zonas del centro peninsular y en la Comunidad Valenciana y se esperan intervalos de viento fuerte en el País Vasco, en el valle del Ebro, en los litorales del sureste y Baleares y las temperaturas diurnas sufrirán un descenso notable en buena parte de la Península.
Lluvias generalizadas en el noroeste
Los cielos estarán nubosos en general en la Península y Baleares y las precipitaciones serán casi generalizadas y además ocasionalmente se producirán tormentas excepto en el extremo noroeste de la Península y en el este de Baleares, donde serán menos probables.
También podrán ser localmente fuertes o persistentes en zonas del centro y en la Comunidad Valenciana. En Canarias, por su parte, se prevén intervalos nubosos que serán más abundantes en el norte de las islas de mayor relieve donde se podría producir alguna lluvia débil.
Posibles nevadas
Las precipitaciones serán en forma de nieve a partir de 2.000 a 3.000 metros en Pirineos y de entre 1.700 a 2.300 en el resto de la Península.
Respecto a las temperaturas, la AEMET informa de que descenderán excepto en Galicia, Baleares y Canarias, donde permanecerán con pocos cambios. Este descenso será notable en muchas zonas del interior peninsular, e incluso localmente extraordinario.
Durante la noche las temperaturas descenderán en la mitad oeste peninsular y, por el contrario ascenderán en el este y Baleares.
Los vientos soplarán de componente este en el tercio oriental peninsular y Baleares con intervalos de fuerte en el País Vasco, valle del Ebro, litorales del sureste y Baleares. Por el contrario, soplarán desde el oeste en el área del Estrecho, y serán de dirección variable en el resto de la Península. En Canarias, de componente norte, con algunos intervalos de fuerte.
