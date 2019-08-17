Un total de 21 provincias estarán el domingo, 18 de agosto, en riesgo por altas temperaturas, especialmente las ubicadas en las islas y en áreas del interior este de la Península, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
En concreto, 19 provincias se sitúan en alerta amarilla por temperaturas extremas y dos, Gran Canaria y Lleida, presentan riesgo naranja.
En Canarias, la alerta alcanza también a El Hierro, La Palma y Tenerife, en la que podrían superarse los 32ºC, mientras que en Baleares están en riesgo por altas temperaturas Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca y Mallorca, donde los termómetros podrían alcanzar los 38ºC.
También se esperan temperaturas extremas en las provincias andaluzas de Granada, Jaén y Córdoba, con 40ºC de máxima en esta última; en las provincias aragonesas de Huesca, Teruel y Zaragoza; en Madrid; en Murcia; en las provincias catalanas de Girona y Lleida; en Alicante y Valencia, y, dentro de Castilla-La Mancha, en Albacete y Cuenca.
Lluvias en el norte
Según la predicción de la AEMET para mañana, un frente atlántico afectará al extremo norte peninsular y se desplazará de oeste a este provocando lluvias y chubascos en Galicia, el Cantábrico, y el alto Ebro.
Asimismo, por la tarde se esperan chubascos y tormentas en los Pirineos y no se descarta que también en algunos puntos del norte de Castilla y León.
En el resto del territorio peninsular se espera tiempo estable, con intervalos nubosos y nubosidad media y alta en la mitad norte. En Canarias se prevén intervalos de nubes medias y altas y posibilidad de calimas.
Las temperaturas diurnas descenderán en la vertiente atlántica peninsular, de forma más acusada en el noroeste, así como en Canarias, mientras que se esperan ascensos de los termómetros en el área mediterránea.
En cuanto a los vientos, soplarán alisios en Canarias, fuertes o con intervalos de fuerte en el oeste del archipiélago. Vientos de componente norte en el tercio norte peninsular, con algún intervalo fuerte en el alto Ebro; poniente en el Estrecho y Alborán, y de componente este en el Mediterráneo.
