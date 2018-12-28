Público
Prisión de Lledoners Ada Colau visita a 'los Jordis' en la cárcel de Lledoners

"Más de un año y dos meses de prisión preventiva sin justificación. Es una grave vulneración de los derechos humanos que busca criminalizar el derecho a la protesta pacífica", ha dicho la alcaldesa de Barcelona a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona Ada Colau - Europa Press/ David Zorrakino

Ada Colau visitó ayer jueves al presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, y al expresidente de la ANC y líder de JxCat en el Parlament, Jordi Sànchez, en la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona).

"Salgo de visitar a @jordialapreso y @jcuixart: más de un año y dos meses de prisión preventiva sin justificación. Es una grave vulneración de #DDHH que busca criminalizar el derecho a la protesta pacífica, no lo podemos normalizar", ha dicho Colau en un tuit que enlazaba con un artículo de Amnistía Internacional

El pasado 26 de junio, Pablo Iglesias visitó a los Jordis en la cárcel madrileña de Soto de Real, días antes de ser trasladados a Lledoners. En octubre, el líder de la formación morada volvió a verles en la prisión de Barcelona. 

