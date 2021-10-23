Estás leyendo: El proyecto MICADO para la integración de migrantes y refugiados en Europa, nominado a los Premios a la Innovación Política

El proyecto MICADO para la integración de migrantes y refugiados en Europa, nominado a los Premios a la Innovación Política

Se trata de una aplicación que prevé facilitar el contacto de las autoridades y las administraciones con la sociedad civil y la comunidad de refugiados y migrantes.

Madrid

El proyecto europeo Migrant Integration Cockpits and Dashboards (MICADO), que trabaja en una aplicación tecnológica que facilitará el proceso de integración de los inmigrantes y refugiados que llegan a Europa, ha sido elegido finalista para los Premios a la Innovación Política. 

Los galardones los otorga el Innovation in Politics Institute, que tiene por objetivo premiar las iniciativas que aporten soluciones a los problemas europeos. La aplicación premiada ayudará a la comunidad migrante a acceder a los sistemas sociales de vivienda, educación, atención médica o trabajo.

Por el momento la aplicación se encuentra en pruebas de usabilidad. El catedrático de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos José María Álvarez Monzoncillo, uno de los impulsores del proyecto, asegura que dicha aplicación facilitará el contacto de las autoridades y las administraciones con la sociedad civil y la comunidad de refugiados y migrantes.

Por el momento, una muestra de los que será sus principales usuarios –los migrantes y refugiados, las administraciones públicas y las ONG– de las cuatro ciudades que participan del proyecto –Madrid, Bolonia, Amberes y Hamburgo– han probado la versión beta.

Los resultado de esta prueba piloto están, según indican los responsables del proyecto, "permitiendo hacer mejoras en el desarrollo, acceso a la información, claridad del contenido y terminología utilizada y diseño visual de la herramienta". 

