Relaciones sexuales El 60% de los jóvenes españoles tienen poco sexo, según una marca de preservativos

El estudio realizado por la marca 'Control' señala que el 77% de los encuestados reconoce que le gustaría practicar sexo al menos una vez cada dos o tres días.

'Los jóvenes españoles y el sexo' es un estudio que realiza la marca de preservativos 'Control' de manera periódica - EFE

El 63.6% de los jóvenes españoles reconoce tener relaciones sexuales una o ninguna vez por semana, según el séptimo barómetro 'Los jóvenes españoles y el sexo' de la marca de preservativos 'Control'. La compañía realiza este estudio de manera periódica para conocer el comportamiento que tienen en la cama con sus parejas los españoles entre 18 y 35 años. 

El barómetro señala que la frecuencia con la que los jóvenes practican sexo queda muy por debajo de sus aspiraciones, ya que el 77% reconoce que le gustaría practicar sexo al menos una vez cada dos o tres días.

Sin embargo, el porcentaje de jóvenes españoles que se sienten satisfechos con la calidad de sus relaciones sexuales es casi un 20% más elevado que la frecuencia con la que lo practican, que alcanza el 82.9%.

Además, según esta encuesta, el uso del preservativo masculino como método anticonceptivo en sus relaciones ha aumentado por primera vez en tres años, hasta un 68.2% (68.9 en 2015).

El estudio encuesta a 2.000 jóvenes españoles

Pese al incremento en el uso de este método anticonceptivo, el barómetro continúa señalando datos que alarman a la compañía: un 31.3% de los encuestados afirma usar preservativo de manera ocasional. Además, el 12.9% confiesa continuar empleando 'la marcha atrás' como método de prevención.

La marca 'Control' advierte que estos datos son especialmente relevantes teniendo en cuenta que el 77.9% de los encuestados afirma no conocer el estado de salud sexual de sus parejas.

El estudio 'Los jóvenes españoles y el sexo' se ha llevado a cabo vía online a una muestra de 2.000 jóvenes españoles, hombres y mujeres. Ha sido a nivel nacional y con presencia muestral en todas las Comunidades Autónomas.

