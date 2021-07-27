Estás leyendo: Una rotura en la tubería de agua potable de la base aérea de San Javier provoca un vertido al Mar Menor

El vertido se ha parado y la rotura se está arreglando, según ha informado la Mancomunidad en un comunicado.

SAN JAVIER (MURCIA)

La Mancomunidad de los Canales del Taibilla ha informado de que este martes se ha producido una rotura en la tubería de abastecimiento de agua potable a la base aérea de San Javier y, como consecuencia, el agua vertida ha desembocado en el Mar Menor.

"Si bien no hay ningún peligro, sentimos las molestias que se han ocasionado los bañistas de la zona", ha añadido.

