Una rotura en la tubería de la base aérea de San Javier provoca un vertido al Mar Menor

El vertido, que ya ha parado, consistía en agua potable con arrastres de tierra.

Última hora
Vertido de agua en el Mar Menor / Raquel Ros - TWITTER

SAN JAVIER (MURCIA)



Una tubería de abastecimiento de agua potable en la base aérea de San Javier se rompió este martes provocando un vertido en el Mar Menor, según ha informado la Mancomunidad de los Canales del Taibilla.

En una nota enviada por la Mancomunidad, aseguran que la rotura se está arreglando y que el vertido se ha parado, subrayando que a pesar de que no existe ningún peligro, sienten las molestias a los bañistas de la zona. 

Muchas personas han mostrado su indignación por lo ocurrido en Twitter:

El vertido consistía según la Mancomunidad en agua con arrastres de tierra y tuvo una duración total de 45 minutos. 

