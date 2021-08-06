Estás leyendo: Una ruta en tren turístico para descubrir los secretos de la ciudad de León

Una ruta en tren turístico para descubrir los secretos de la ciudad de León  

El tren propone tanto a leoneses como a turistas un recorrido que permite conocer la oferta turística y cultural de la urbe,  a la vez que ofrece información sobre los monumentos más famosos.

El tren turístico leonés que te permite conocer la ciudad.
El tren turístico de la ciudad de León recorre todos los días los distintos rincones de la ciudad. La salida de los viajes está ubicada en la plaza San Marcelo, frente al edificio Botines.

León es una ciudad que tiene una amplia variedad cultural, desde su increíble Catedral en el Barrio Romántico, el monumento más famoso, pasando por la Basílica de San Isidoro y la Casa Botines, hasta la Plaza Mayor o la Plaza de Santa María del Camino en el Barrio Humedo. 

El tren ofrece tanto a leoneses como a turistas un recorrido de 25 minutos de duración que permite conocer la oferta turística y cultural de la ciudad de León de una forma global, proporcionando información sobre los principales monumentos que se encuentran a lo largo del trayecto.

Durante los meses de julio, agosto y septiembre el horario es de 11.00 a 23.00 horas con salidas cada 45 minutos. El precio del viaje es de 4,5 euros en el caso de los adultos y 3,5 euros para los niños.

