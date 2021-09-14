Estás leyendo: Salvamento Marítimo rescata cinco pateras en Lanzarote, una de ellas con un muerto a bordo

Público
Público

Salvamento Marítimo rescata cinco pateras en Lanzarote, una de ellas con un muerto a bordo

Desde la pasada medianoche, cuatro embarcaciones han llegado a la isla con 141 personas a bordo, y una quinta ha sido rescatada por la Salvamar Al Nair, de Salvamento Marítimo, en el entorno del Roque del Este.

Migrantes de origen subsahariano
Migrantes de origen subsahariano que intentaban llegar a Lanzarote en una lancha neumática, a 13 de septiembre de 2021. Javier Fuentes / EFE

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Cuarenta y seis migrantes de origen magrebí, todos varones, han desembarcado esta tarde en la playa Punta de Palo, en el norte de Lanzarote, en la quinta patera que llega a la isla en lo que va de martes, según ha informado un portavoz del Consorcio de Emergencias de la isla.

Los ocupantes de esa barquilla han explicado a los servicios de emergencia que les han prestado las primeras asistencias sanitarias que salieron el domingo pasado desde Agadir, ciudad de Marruecos situada a unos 390 kilómetros del norte de Lanzarote.

Desde la pasada medianoche, cuatro pateras han llegado a tierra en Lanzarote con 141 personas a bordo (todos varones magrebíes, menos una mujer) y una quinta ha sido rescatada por la Salvamar Al Nair, de Salvamento Marítimo, en el entorno del Roque del Este.

En ella viajaban 31 hombres magrebíes, uno de ellos fallecido, que ya se encuentran en el puerto de Arrecife.

En total, son más de 312 los migrantes que han llegado a Canarias en las once pateras localizadas en el entorno de las islas este martes, cifra que es aún provisional, porque se desconoce el número concreto de ocupantes de las cuatro barquillas que tiene en rescate esta tarde la Guardamar Talía en el sur de Gran Canaria (el avión que las ha avistado ha reportado un mínimo de 75 personas).

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público