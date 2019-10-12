El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha avanzado que esta semana se tomará la decisión sobre la fecha para la exhumación y la reinhumación del cuerpo del dictador Francisco Franco, aunque fuentes del Ejecutivo han estimado que se producirá entre el viernes 18 y el martes 22 de octubre. Oficialmente sólo se sabe que la exhumación se producirá antes del 25 de octubre.
En conversación informal con los periodistas en la recepción que han ofrecido los Reyes en el Palacio Real con motivo de la Fiesta Nacional, Sánchez ha explicado que aún quedan algunos "flecos técnicos" para llevar a cabo la exhumación.
Así, ha dicho que esta semana se celebrará una reunión en la que se aprobará el proyecto definitivo, incluidos los aspectos de seguridad y será entonces cuando decida la fecha definitiva. Sánchez también ha dejado claro que a él le habría gustado llevar a cabo la exhumación mucho antes pero que los procedimientos judiciales la han demorado.
Aún está por decidir, entre otras cosas, cómo se trasladarán los restos mortales desde el Valle de los Caídos hasta el cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio. El Ejecutivo aún está valorando en función de qué opción sea la más segura y menos incómoda para los ciudadanos, sin descartar la vía aérea.
Este viernes, el Consejo de Ministros adoptó un acuerdo según el cual la exhumación tendrá lugar antes del día 25 de octubre y que, con al menos 48 horas de antelación, se avisará a la familia y también a los medios de comunicación, que podrán ser testigos de la salida de los restos de la basílica desde la explanada del Valle.
A la familia se le permitirá estar presente, si así lo desea, en la exhumación, traslado e inhumación, cuando se podrá celebrar "una breve e íntima ceremonia acorde con sus preferencias religiosas", precisa el acuerdo.
El Ejecutivo, aclaran fuentes del Gobierno, adoptará las medidas que sean necesarias para que nadie, tampoco los familiares, puedan tomar imágenes ni grabar sonido en los actos de exhumación y reinhumación. En todos estos momentos, así como en el traslado, estará presente la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, como notaria mayor del Reino.
