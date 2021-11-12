Sanidad notifica 4.353 nuevos contagios y 26 muertes por covid, mientras la incidencia sobrepasa los 70 casos

Madrid
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 4.353 nuevos casos de covid, 2.731 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 3.093 positivos, lo que evidencia la tendencia al alza en la evolución de la pandemia.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 5.047.156 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 71,50, frente a 67,07 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 33.925 positivos.
En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 26 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 27 el viernes pasado. Hasta 87.673 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 92 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España.
Actualmente, hay 1.946 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España (1.933 ayer) y 394 en UCI (395 ayer). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 229 ingresos (274 ayer) y 191 altas (220 ayer). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,57 por ciento (1,56% ayer) y en las UCI en el 4,31 por ciento (4,33% ayer).
Entre el 26 de octubre y el 1 de noviembre, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 586.988 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 355.819 han sido PCR y 231.169 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.248,21.
Mientras tanto, la tasa de positividad se sitúa en el 3,51 por ciento, frente al 3,41 por ciento de ayer. La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) recomienda que este dato se encuentre por debajo del 5 por ciento para considerar como 'controlada' la propagación del virus.
