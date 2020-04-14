oviedoActualizado:
El Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud –organismo que reúne a las comunidades autónomas y al ministerio de Sanidad– acordó en su reunión de este lunes evaluar a los médicos residentes que han acabado su formación, de manera que los servicios de Salud puedan ofrecerles contratos acordes a su titulación como especialistas en Ciencias de la Salud.
Esta era la posición planteada desde Asturias, con la que el consejero del ramo, Pablo Fernández Muñiz, cree que "se reconoce el esfuerzo que están realizando durante esta pandemia por la COVID-19". Esta medida beneficiará a centenares de profesionales en toda España.
El consejero de Salud del Principado de Asturias defendió este lunes en el Consejo Interterritorial "que se titulen los profesionales de la salud residentes que terminan en mayo con todas las garantías para que puedan ser contratados con todos los derechos como el resto de los trabajadores".
Asturias se ha mostrado así contraria a la decisión del Ministerio de Sanidad de prorrogar los contratos de los MIR (médicos internos residentes) en último año de residencia. El Misterio de Sanidad pretendía prorrogar la contratación de residentes de último año de especialidades en lugar de reconocerles automáticamente la especialidad. En total son más de 7.633 residentes afectados en el país.
