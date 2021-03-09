La Santa Sede pide investigar los presuntos abusos de un sacerdote durante su estancia en Ibiza

IbizaActualizado:
La Santa Sede ha solicitado al Arzobispado de Valencia que se investiguen los presuntos abusos sexuales cometidos por un sacerdote en la isla de Ibiza en la década de los 90. Según han señalado responsables de prensa del Arzobispado de Valencia, se ha recibido una indicación del Vaticano para que un sacerdote se desplace a la Isla con el fin de realizar una investigación canónica.
Desde el Obispado de Ibiza, por su parte, han manifestado que la Diócesis actúa para esclarecer los hechos y deben respetarse los plazos de la investigación. Según ha publicado el diario digital Noudiari, un hombre ha denunciado que en 1996 fue víctima de abusos sexuales por parte de un sacerdote que ejercía en Ibiza.
