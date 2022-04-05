Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la intervención de Zelenski en el Congreso de los Diputados

INTERVENCIÓN ZELENSKI

Sigue en directo la intervención de Zelenski en el Congreso de los Diputados

Este martes a las 17:00 horas, Volodímir Zelenski, presidente de Ucrania, interviene en el Congreso de los Diputados tras la matanza de Bucha. 

Miembros del parlamento danés asisten al discurso del presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelenski, ante el parlamento.
Miembros del parlamento danés asisten al discurso del presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelenski, ante el parlamento. Mads Claus Rasmussen / EFE

Sigue en directo la intervención en el Congreso aquí: 

Puede ver otras de las intervenciones del presidente ucraniano en el siguiente vídeo: 

