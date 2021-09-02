"¡Socorro, socorro!", la desesperación de un vecino de Cobisa (Toledo) ante la riada de barro y agua que arrasa su casa

Madrid
Las imágenes hablan por sí solas. La desesperación que nos reporta este vídeo casero de apenas 30 segundos es la de una familia que va a perderlo todo en cuestión de minutos. En concreto, el siniestro ha tenido lugar en la localidad toledana de Cobisa, uno de los puntos más afectados por las lluvias torrenciales, como evidencian las duras imágenes.
Unos intensos 30 segundos que muestran la intensidad con la que el agua y el barro arrasan todo cuanto encuentran a su paso. El muro de protección de la casa cede y la furia del agua se introduce con fuerza en el hogar de estos vecinos de Cobisa.
La angustia vivida se capta por la familia es patente. Están a merced del torrente que acaba de irrumpir en su casa y que comienza a arrasar con todo tipo de enseres.
La DANA se ceba con Toledo
La tromba de agua que descargaba este miércoles por la tarde en parte de la provincia de Toledo, incluida la capital, ha dejado pueblos inundados y varias decenas de coches embalsados en la carretera N-400, que une la ciudad de Toledo con el barrio de Santa María de Benquerencia.
La tormenta, que comenzó a descargar sobre las 15.00 horas, ha causado que los coches que en esos momentos circulaban por la N-400 hayan quedado atrapados en esta carretera, tal y como han informado fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno, que han precisado que agentes de la Guardia Civil de Tráfico y de la Policía Nacional están desplegados en la zona, así como otros medios de emergencias.
