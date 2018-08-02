Los taxistas desconvocan la huelga tras la propuesta de Fomento

Los taxistas de Barcelona y Madrid han decidido a última hora de este miércoles desconvocar la huelga después de que el Ministerio de Fomento se haya comprometido a traspasar a las comunidades que lo acepten las competencias en materia de regulación de licencias VTC (alquiler de vehículos con conductor).
En una asamblea celebrada tras la reunión de la Conferencia Nacional de Transportes que ha tenido lugar en Madrid, los taxistas barceloneses han votado mayoritariamente a favor de poner fin a las movilizaciones que mantienen desde hace una semana y levantar la ocupación de la Gran Vía.
De igual manera, la asamblea de taxistas de Madrid decidía también desconvocar los paros y movilizaciones. Es más, según Antaxi, la desconvocatoria es esperada esta noche en todas las asambleas de España.
El vicepresidente de Antaxi, Jesús Fernández, ha informado de que la asamblea de Madrid, que tiene la cuarta parte de todos los taxistas de España, ha tomado la decisión de desconvocar la huelga o cierre patronal "por aclamación" reunidos en el Paseo de la Castellana, enfrente del Ministerio de Fomento.
Fernández ha dicho que, a falta de conocer los textos definitivos, entienden que lo trasladado por el ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, después de reunirse esta tarde con los consejeros autonómicos es "lo que había sido solicitado" por las asociaciones de taxistas.
La huelga llega a una tregua, el taxi de Madrid vuelve a dar servicio. #taxi #ganaremos— Federación Española del Taxi (@Fedetaxi) 1 de agosto de 2018
Los taxistas consideran "una batalla ganada" el hecho de que Fomento faculte a las Comunidades Autónomas que lo deseen para regular el sector de las empresas de vehículo de alquiler con conductor. Así al grito de "¡compañeros, a trabajar!", los taxistas madrileños reunidos en la asamblea convinieron dar una "tregua" y levantar la huelga y el campamento.
