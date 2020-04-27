Estás leyendo: Las temperaturas veraniegas llegan justo a tiempo para el inicio del desconfinamiento

Las temperaturas veraniegas llegan justo a tiempo para el inicio del desconfinamiento

La última semana de abril comienza con ambiente más inestable y lluvioso antes de dar paso a un final muy soleado y con temperaturas "inusualmente altas", que, desde el viernes, dejarán valores cercanos a los 30 grados en amplias zonas del país. coinciendo con la salida para hacer deporte y pasear anunciada por el Gobierno.

Playa
Tumbonas en una playa de Torremolinos. (EFE)

madrid

EFE

La última semana de abril comienza con un ambiente más inestable y lluvioso, antes de dar paso a un final muy soleado y con temperaturas "inusualmente altas", que, desde el viernes, dejarán valores cercanos a los 30 grados en amplias zonas del país.

El portavoz de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), Rubén del Campo, ha explicado que a finales de semana, coincidiendo con el inicio del mes de mayo, el tiempo cambiará radicalmente por la llegada de un anticiclón que, si se confirman los pronósticos, propiciará una "subida notable e inusual" de las máximas para esta época del año.

A partir del fin de semana, los valores se situarán alrededor de 30 grados en amplias zonas del Mediterráneo y del sur peninsular, ha especificado Del Campo.

Hoy, lunes, persistirán los chubascos tormentosos en el interior de la península, menos frecuentes que en jornadas anteriores, aunque todavía se esperan lluvias en Andalucía occidental y Extremadura, y tormentas acompañadas de granizo en zonas del área cantábrica, Navarra, Pirineos y en el entorno del sistema Ibérico.

Para mañana, martes, la entrada de un frente atlántico por Galicia dejará lluvias en esa comunidad, que avanzarán durante todo el miércoles a zonas de Cantabria, Extremadura, Castilla y León y zona centro peninsular, y en menor medida al Mediterráneo donde apenas caerán unas gotas.

Durante esta jornada del miércoles, pero sobre todo la del jueves, se producirán fuertes rachas de viento en amplios puntos del país, con mayor intensidad en litorales del suroeste y en puntos altos del interior, por lo que el portavoz de la Aemet ha pedido extremar precauciones.

A partir del jueves las lluvias comienzan a restringirse y solo quedan de carácter residual en Galicia y en zonas del cantábrico para dar paso a un viernes y fin de semana de clara mejoría.

