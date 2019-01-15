Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Totalán Los equipos de rescate abren un túnel lateral en el pozo donde cayó el niño en Málaga

Los efectivos han aprovechado la pendiente de la montaña para intentar alcanzar la zona donde se supone que se encuentra el pequeño. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El portavoz de la Guardia Civil en declaraciones a los periodistas en la localidad malagueña - EFE/Daniel Pérez

El portavoz de la Guardia Civil en declaraciones a los periodistas en la localidad malagueña - EFE/Daniel Pérez

Los equipos de rescate para hallar al niño Yulen, que cayó a un pozo en la localidad malagueña de Totalán, han comenzado a abrir un túnel lateral de unos 80 metros, aprovechando la pendiente de la montaña, para intentar llegar a la zona donde se supone que se encuentra el pequeño, ha informado la subdelegada del gobierno en Málaga, María Gámez.

Los trabajos han comenzado a las siete de esta mañana, después de que los equipos de rescate llevan horas succionando la tierra bajo la que podría encontrarse el niño de dos años, y dado que las máquinas empleadas han encontrado una masa compacta que no se puede sacar, a unos 73 metros de profundidad.

La subdelegada del Gobierno ha explicado que ésta es la alternativa más segura de las tres posibilidades que desde ayer se barajan y que las otras dos, la apertura a cielo abierto y la creación de un túnel paralelo al pozo donde cayó el pequeño, se consideran menos seguras, aunque no están descartadas.

Hay tres factores condicionantes en el operativo, ha dicho Gámez: la seguridad del pequeño, emplear el menor tiempo posible y la orografía del terreno, que dificulta los trabajos.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad