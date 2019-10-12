Una menor ha denunciado a dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra por cómo la trataron cuando denunció una violación. Según la joven, de 17 años de edad, no sólo no la creyeron, sino que además se mofaron de ella, y por ello estuvo a punto de no seguir adelante con la denuncia. Finalmente lo hizo, pero en otra comisaría, y también actuó contra las dos agentes.

"Si yo fuera tu madre... muchas chicas vienen a hacer denuncias falsas, tú pareces una de esas"

La denuncia, dada a conocer por el diario Ara, recoge que la joven asegura haber soportado frases como "Si te hubieran violado vendrías histérica y mucho más afectada"; "Tu narración de los hechos no es creíble"; "¿Por qué cuelgas fotos en Instagram?"; "Si vas borracha pasan estas cosas"; "Si eres capaz de perrear, debes ser capaz de defenderte"; "Si yo fuera tu madre... muchas chicas vienen a hacer denuncias falsas, tú pareces una de esas".

La menor ha denunciado que fue violada por dos jóvenes en una discoteca de Blanes, en junio. Dos días después, cuando acudió a comisaría, fue cuando tuvo que soportar el trato vejatorio de las agentes. "Estaba peor que cuando entré, me hicieron mucho daño", narra al citado diario.

Después de informar de lo ocurrido a su madre, esta la acompañó a un centro hospitalario de Calella, donde los médicos confirmaron que tenía lesiones compatibles con una violación. El centro tramitó una denuncia de oficio y los mossos ya han detenido a los dos agresores. Ahora, la policía catalana investiga la denuncia contra las dos agentes.