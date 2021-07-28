Tres detenidos por la paliza a un joven en Amorebieta (Bizkaia)

Bilbao
La Ertzaintza ha detenido este miércoles a tres personas en relación a la paliza sufrida el pasado domingo por un joven en Amorebieta (Bizkaia), que le mantiene ingresado en estado grave en el hospital de Cruces. La investigación sigue abierta y no se descartan nuevos arrestos, según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.
Los hechos ocurrieron alrededor de las tres de la madrugada en un parque de Amorebieta, cuando se inició el altercado, en el que el herido empezó a recibir diversos golpes por parte de un grupo de jóvenes, mientras se grababa la agresión en un vídeo que ha sido difundido en las redes sociales.
El joven fue trasladado al hospital de Cruces, donde sigue ingresado con pronóstico grave. Por su parte, la Ertzaintza, en colaboración con la Policía Municipal de Amorebieta, continúa trabajando en la identificación y localización de todos los autores de la brutal agresión.
