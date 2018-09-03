Cuatro turistas, tres mujeres de nacionalidad española y un italiano murieron el domingo en Tanzania cuando el vehículo en el que viajaban se estrelló contra un camión en una carretera del norte del país, informaron autoridades locales. Además, en el siniestro fallecieron también el conductor del vehículo así como el cocinero que viajaba con ellos.
Las víctimas son tres mujeres españolas, de Málaga en concreto, y un turista italiano. Según informa el Diario Sur de Málaga, las fallecidas son María Belén Jiménez, de 44 años, María Victoria Aláez , Juana J. El turista italiano se llama Sebastien Giordani.
El accidente tuvo lugar en Nanja, una localidad del norte de Tanzania próxima a Arusha y a los turísticos parques nacionales del Serengeti y Maswa, según informó el periódico The Citizen.
"Hemos enviado los cuerpos de las víctimas al hospital Mount Meru, en Arusha. El vehículo donde viajaban los turistas quedó destrozado; ha sido un accidente muy serio", dijo el comisario del distrito Iddi Kimanta a este periódico.
Los turistas viajaban en un vehículo de tipo minibús de la agencia Tabia Tours.
La Policía investiga aún las causas del accidente.
