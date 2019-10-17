Tubos Reunidos sella la refinanciación con el 100% de los acreedores

Tubos Reunidos comunicó el jueves que ha formalizado con la totalidad de sus acreedores la refinanciación que había acordado de manera provisional a primeros de junio, que afecta a una deuda de 351 millones de euros.
Tras el acuerdo con el 100% de los bancos, el grupo fabricante de tubos para la industria energética solicitará la homologación de la reestructuración de la deuda a las correspondientes instancias judiciales.
Tubos Reunidos anunció el 11 de junio un principio de acuerdo con la banca para refinanciar su deuda de 351 millones de euros, una operación con la que la empresa logra evitar una suspensión de pagos en el contexto de la incertidumbre planteada para su negocio las tensiones comerciales internacionales.
Las acciones de Tubos Reunidos rebotaron casi un 8% a cierre de mercado, tras la noticia del acuerdo de refinanciación.
En concreto, los títulos de la compañía se revalorizaron un 7,96% este jueves, hasta alcanzar un precio por acción de 0,24 euros, aunque tras las primeras reacciones logró tocar los 0,26 euros por acción, lo que se traducía en un alza de más del 15%.
