Vandalizan las sedes de PSOE y Podemos en Vallecas con esvásticas y pintadas: "terroristas" y "asesinos"

El sábado amaneció vandalizada la sede de los socialistas, mientras que este domingo ha sido la de Podemos. Las pintadas, prácticamente idénticos, recogen amenazas como: "Pagaréis por esto"

Sede de Podemos en Villa de Vallcas.- EP

Las sedes de PSOE y Podemos en Villa de Vallecas (Madrid) han amanecido este fin de semana vandalizadas con esvásticas y palabras como "terroristas", "traidores" y "basura". El sábado apareció en este estado la sede del PSOE, mientras que el domingo le tocó a la formación morada sufrir el ataque. 

La agrupación socialista a través de sus redes sociales aseguró que este tipo de actos están alimentados por "la demencial estrategia de algunos partidos políticos", aunque advertían de que no les "va a intimidar". "Vuestro odio nos anima a perseverar", sentenciaba.

En la red social Twitter la concejal presidenta de Villa de Vallecas, Concha Chapa (Ciudadanos), señala que "este tipo de acciones son intolerables". "Vivimos en una democracia y así debe ser: respeto, siempre respeto Condeno enérgicamente todo tipo de violencia y por supuesto estas acciones. Toda mi solidaridad y apoyo a la agrupación PSOE Villa de Vallecas", agrega la concejal del partido naranja.

