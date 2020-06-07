Vandalizan las sedes de PSOE y Podemos en Vallecas con esvásticas y pintadas: "terroristas" y "asesinos"

MADRID
Las sedes de PSOE y Podemos en Villa de Vallecas (Madrid) han amanecido este fin de semana vandalizadas con esvásticas y palabras como "terroristas", "traidores" y "basura". El sábado apareció en este estado la sede del PSOE, mientras que el domingo le tocó a la formación morada sufrir el ataque.
La agrupación socialista a través de sus redes sociales aseguró que este tipo de actos están alimentados por "la demencial estrategia de algunos partidos políticos", aunque advertían de que no les "va a intimidar". "Vuestro odio nos anima a perseverar", sentenciaba.
En la red social Twitter la concejal presidenta de Villa de Vallecas, Concha Chapa (Ciudadanos), señala que "este tipo de acciones son intolerables". "Vivimos en una democracia y así debe ser: respeto, siempre respeto Condeno enérgicamente todo tipo de violencia y por supuesto estas acciones. Toda mi solidaridad y apoyo a la agrupación PSOE Villa de Vallecas", agrega la concejal del partido naranja.
⛔Este tipo de acciones son intolerables.— Concha Chapa 🖤🇪🇸 (@ConchaChapa_) June 6, 2020
Vivimos en democracia y así debe ser: respeto, siempre respeto.
🛑Condeno enérgicamente todo tipo de violencia y por supuesto estas acciones.
Toda mi solidaridad y apoyo a la agrupación @PSOEVallecasV. pic.twitter.com/11MWggoPfT
