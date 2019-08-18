Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Detenido un hombre acusado de asesinar a su mujer en Jaén

El crimen se ha producido sobre las 12.10 horas, cuando han recibido la llamada de la hija de la pareja que informaba de los hechos, ocurridos en una casa unifamiliar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP

Imagen de un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este domingo en Jaén a un hombre acusado de asesinar a su mujer, con quien se encontraba en trámites de separación, en la vivienda en la que ambos residían.

Según ha informado un portavoz del cuerpo policial, el crimen se ha producido sobre las 12.10 horas, cuando han recibido la llamada de la hija de la pareja que informaba de los hechos, ocurridos en una casa unifamiliar.

Hasta allí se ha desplazado la Policía, que ha detenido al presunto agresor, que ahora se encuentra en dependencias policiales.

La misma fuente ha informado de que un médico forense y el juez de guardia se han desplazado al lugar para levantar el cadáver y posteriormente llevarlo al Instituto de Medicina Legal (IML) para practicarle la autopsia.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad